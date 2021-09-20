Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell What Is Actually Going On? Complete Details!

Jason Sudeikis is a topic of much speculation. The star and creator of the Emmy-nominated hit Ted Lasso may or may not be dating a former co-star, Keeley Hazell. What’s the deal? Here’s what we know.

The Rebound:

Sudeikis has been famous for decades, but he didn’t really become a tabloid star until 2020. His marriage to Olivia Wilde ended. He was soon dated Harry Styles. The SNL star quickly became a punching bag. The whirlwind circumstances mean there’s been increased interest in who Sudeikis may date next.

Hazell’s an actress and model who has known Sudeikis for years. They starred together in Horrible Bosses 2 before reuniting in Ted Lasso. She plays Bex, the girlfriend of Anthony Stewart Head’s Rupert Mannion. Although they only have a few scenes in common, Sudeikis is a significant presence on the set.

Around the same time Styles and Wilde’s relationship really got going, Hazell and Sudeikis started getting spotted together around London. She was spotted wearing Sudeikis’ infamous Golden Globes hoodie, and they were photographed embracing in New York City. Rumors abound about a possible new relationship. One particularly hurtful story said Sudeikis was displaying his love to hurt Wilde. That story was completely false, but it shows that everyone bought into this new couple being “a thing.”

Then, as quickly as the romance started, it seemed to vanish. There were many stories about the romance fading or not being serious at all. Months passed without the two being spotted, and Hazell has yet to appear on Ted Lasso season two.

Just Friends

Earlier this week, Sudeikis was spotted hiking with Hazell, but an insider set the record straight before things got out of hand. A source told People the two are “just friends,” and “it’s not a romantic relationship.” One should keep in mind that as recently as June another source said the two had been “dating for a little while,” so the official story keeps changing.

The Emmys are just around the corner. It will be interesting to know if Hazell is accompanying Sudeikis to either the red carpet ceremony or the ceremony. Even if they were just friends, it would set tongues wagging. Sudeikis is the runaway favorite to take home Best Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy and could leave with even more hardware for Ted Lasso. Sudeikis seems to be good friends with Hazell.