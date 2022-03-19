Jason Oppenheim speaks out on Armed Robbery at Sunset Office

Jason OppenheimHe is responding to an armed robbery that occurred in a nearby parking lot.

The Sunsets for Sale star told TMZA suspect pulled out a gun and demanded his watch from a man who was parking in front of the Oppenheim office.

E! received confirmation from the LA County Sheriff. News reports that an armed robbery occurred in a parking area off Sunset Blvd. Thursday, March 17 Investigators continue to search for the suspect.

Jason is now looking to protect himself and his coworkers.

“I’m concerned about all of our safety,”Jason stated in a statement to E! News, “the brazen armed robberies and overall crime in this city has become a serious concern for everyone.”

He stated that this was in light of the armed theft in their parking lot. “Several of us—including my brother and I—are feeling it necessary to arm ourselves, as well as increase security at the office.”