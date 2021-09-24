Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes call it quits 4 months after welcoming their son

Jason Derulo took to Twitter on Thursday September 23, to announce to his 3.7 million followers that he and Jena Frumes have broken up after dating a little over a year. They welcomed their first child together, Jason King Derulo this year on May 8th. Unfortunately it seems the relationship ended just as fast as things heated up because the singer tweeted, “Jena and I have decided to part ways.” He described her as “an amazing mother” but said, “We feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.” Jason went on to ask that people respect their privacy during this time. It is quite surprising, considering the photos Frumes had been sharing with her father for the past two weeks.

©Instagram





Jena and I have decided to part ways.

Although she is an amazing mother, we believe that being apart will help us be our best selves and parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 23, 2021

The couple first went public with their relationship in March of 2020 but it’s believed they were already dating for a few months before going Instagram official. We all know Derulo from his auto-tuned songs that occasionally become viral radio hits and fans may recognize Frumes from her time on Wild N’ Out posted by Nick Cannon. Though she’s no longer on the show, she has since racked up millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok. Jason would also be appearing on her YouTube channel.

They were one of the many couples that made life during quarantine and a source told Central Recorder when they got together, “Jason and Jena hadn’t been together too long before the lockdown started but they decided to take the plunge and they are loving it.” “They’re both outgoing, lively, and spontaneous, so they’re a really good match. For a while, Jason didn’t want to be stuck down in a relationship, especially when performing around the world, but this just felt right,” the insider added. ﻿The couple was in Italy a week ago and things looked fine. Frumes shared photos with the caption, “Happiest right next to you” adding that Jason was “getting better at taking my photos.”

©Instagram “Happiest right next to you. @Jasonderulo is getting better at taking my photos,” Frumes captioned this pic Sep. 16th.

A photo of the mother-of-1 smiling happily with Jason at a wedding was shared less than two weeks ago, on September 11th. “Love is in the air,” She wrote the caption.