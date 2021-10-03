Jason Aldean will ‘never apologize’ Brittany Aldean

Country star Jason Aldean said he “will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country” as his wife, Brittany Aldean, continues to make her opposition to President Joe Biden known on social media.

“This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way,” Aldean wrote on social media Thursday.

His post comes one week after Brittany shared a series of photos wearing a shirt with the words “Anti Biden Social Club” on the front and back. She also dressed their two children, Memphis and Navy, in matching shirts with the words “Hidin’ From Biden” on the front.

Country music wives Brittany Aldean, Brittney Kelley draw fire for Capitol insurrection social posts

The shirts are sold by Nashville-based company “Daddy T 45,” which also offers an “Unvaccinated” line of apparel, as well as pro-Trump jerseys.

Her husband — wearing a shirt for a Georgia recording studio — was also seen in the post.

On Thursday, Brittany Aldean documented a visit to the offices of conservative organization Turning Point USA, where she met with co-founder and talk radio host Charlie Kirk.

The Aldeans’ political views first entered the spotlight during the Jan. 6 insurrection, when Brittany Aldean shared an image alleging that two men who stormed the Capitol Building were actually supporters of antifa — a claim that was soon debunked. Instagram also removed Aldean’s post from her feed.

“Apparently freedom of speech doesn’t apply to everyone and that’s the issue I have,” she wrote on the platform afterwards. “I have AMAZING conversations with my liberal friends and we can agree to disagree. It’s the people that aren’t willing to hear you that chap my a**.”

Jason Aldean is currently on his “Back In The Saddle” tour across the U.S. as he prepares to release the first half of his double album “Macon” on Nov. 12.

His official merch line now includes a T-shirt in the style of a presidential campaign logo. It reads, “Jason Aldean ’24 — Get the BS out of the U.S.”