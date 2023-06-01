Jasmine Savoy Brown, a star of ‘Scream VI,’ talks about ‘brutal’ New York Slasher and teases Ghostface at Nashville’s Music City (Exclusive).

Scream VI The brutal horror flick has been available online since its release in theaters earlier this year. PopCulture.com spoke with Jasmine Savoy Brown about the digital release of Ghostface. She plays Mindy Meeks Martin, one of four “core” survivors who survived. Scream 5. Brown, during our interview, talked about the vindication of her most popular character, and teased Nashville’s biggest country singer who, according to Brown, could appear in the next season. Scream movie.

“I’d do these films for ever.” Brown, who has become a key part of the franchise, told Zoom earlier in the month that as long as others do it, she will too. She loves the franchise and the people. Mindy, along with her brother Chad played by Mason Gooding, is the niece and the nephew of Randy Meeks. Scream Jamie Kennedy is an actor and comedian. Brown was asked if there is a possibility that “Uncle Randy”, Skeetulrich’s Billy Loomis, could secretly communicate with Mindy in the same manner that his daughter Sam Carpenter appears to him in visions.

That is really interesting. She replied, “That never occurred to me.” But I do love the idea. Mindy will be the next to speak. [has] “Imagine a bobblehead floating beside her.” Then she said, “I’m sure Jamie would like that.” “I bet Jamie would love to go back.”

Ghostface is back in the latest movie. The Woodsboro crew, now that they have all relocated to New York City, are being stalked once more by Ghostface. And this time he uses everything – even guns – at his disposal. Brown described filming as “so much fun”. Brown said, “We filmed in Montreal. But they made it appear like [New York].” Then she revealed: “The set for the subway is crazy. It was constructed on a set. [It’s] Totally fake The subway cars were built, but they actually moved. “This attention to detail is insane. From the gum pieces on the floor to the subway to the Metro cards”

Brown went on to say, “It has been great to be able to spend my summer in Montreal.” The city is beautiful. After that, she spoke about the iconic horror movie villain Ghostface, telling us, “Ghostface, in New York.” It’s really scary. New York is dense. This is a great opportunity to kill more people, and more brutally, like Ghostface did with his shotgun. “That’s very American and very New York.”

Brown expressed her feelings for Mindy in relation to the journey of the character over two films. Maybe it is a phase of life, like late teens or early 20s. Even if one’s right, they doubt themselves because they don’t know who you really are. If there is another film, I hope we can see Mindy in a more confident state because she has proven herself so many time. It’s about time that she starts to trust her instincts and not listen to what others say.”

Brown has also spoken about the Scream Fandom, and how “overwhelmed she felt” in her response to both the film and character. “It has been great. It’s been a great experience. It’s rare that this happens, particularly with a franchise so beloved where we are the newbies. It’s so nice to be welcome. It’s so nice when people tell me, “I recognize myself in Mindy” or in myself. “I just hope I can continue to make people feel proud, represented, and happy.”

She continued, “This franchise and this fandom have been… The film is a reflection of the fans, I think. It is smart, funny, of the moment and has heart. It’s the heart of it. Scream fans.”

Brown teased, in our conversation, what could possibly happen to the franchise’s future, saying, “I am pitching Nashville or the Moon.” “I’ve never gone there.” She joked that “a major music star” might be the next to wear Ghostface: “Carrie Underwood is Ghostface”.

Scream VIDigital is available now. The film will also be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on the 11th of July. Paramount+ allows subscribers to watch the movie at their convenience. If you’re interested in giving the service a try, click here to get a 30-day free trial.Please click here. [Editor’s note: this interview has been slightly edited for time and clarity.]