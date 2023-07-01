Jaskier’s Bisexuality for Netflix makes sense, but the fans of Jaskier won’t be happy

After almost two years away, The Witcher has finally returned for season 3 and as well as recounting Geralt’s latest adventures, the new episodes highlight a burgeoning romance for Jaskier that reveals he is bisexual.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Witcher season 3* — Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher has often deviated from the original books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski in order to tell its own story and season 3 features one of the biggest changes we’ve seen so far as the loveable bard Jaskier has a relationship with Prince Radovid of Redania.

Jaskier’s relationship with Radovid in The Witcher season 3

Jaskier and Radovid cross paths with each other in episode 1 as the famed songwriter is in the midst of a very public falling out with his current paramour, Vespula, after she has heard about his philandering deeds with “many different people.”

The bard and Radovid quickly bond over Jaskier’s music as the prince reveals that he’s a fan of his work and it’s clear from their first interaction that there’s a certain spark between them.

As the episodes progress, Jaskier and Radovid encounter each other on several occasions as they begin working together but their meetings are festooned with flirtatious comments and knowing glances – particularly from Radovid who in episode 2 asks Jaskier: “Does the witcher know how lucky he is to have you?”

The pair’s most notable meeting comes in episode 4 as Radovid meets with Jaskier in an old barn and reveals that he’s learned a song that the bard played for him at a recent gathering. Jaskier is flattered by Radovid’s efforts and kisses him. The pair then spends the night in a barn together, having a “roll in the hay” as they say.

Jaskier’s bisexuality makes sense for the Netflix series

Jaskier being bisexual in Netflix’s Witcher series should come as no surprise to dedicated viewers as the show has been filled with hints that the bard isn’t totally straight since the beginning.

In season 1, after meeting Geralt, Jaskier followed him around as a lost dog and worshipped the earth he walked upon.

In one conversation Jaskier even said to Geralt: “Oh, you usually just let strangers rub chamomile onto your lovely bottom?”

It’s a line that is unlikely to be spoken between a pair of platonic friends and later on after Yennefer enters the picture, Jaskier becomes increasingly jealous of her as she becomes a rival for Geralt’s attention.

In season 2, Jaskier spells out his feelings for Geralt in the song ‘Burn Butcher Burn’ which feels incredibly like an angry breakup ballad after they had fallen out.

It should also be noted that Radovid doesn’t seem to be Jaskier’s first non-female partner either. During a conversation Jaskier has with Vespula in the third episode of season 3, we learn that he has been “chasing tail of every kind. Men, women, dwarves, elves, polymorphous.”

Jaskier is an artist who loves to be creative. He is willing to explore new ideas and experiment in order to improve his musical style.

Some book lovers may not be fans

The Witcher has hinted at Jaskier’s bisexuality for some time. However, his confirmation in Season 3 is a significant change to the character he played in the books.

In Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher novels, Jaskier – or Dandelion as he’s primarily known on the page – has a reputation for being one of the biggest womanizers in the world and is only seen to have relationships with women.

Dandelion’s love for poetry and songwriting even began when he fell head over heels for a woman, Countess De Stael.

Radovid’s character has been altered from its book counterpart in several ways.

Originally, Radovid was the son of King Vizimir II but in the Netflix series, he and Vizimir are now brothers – although this change was likely made to help condense the timeline of the show, as he would only have been a child at this point in the books.

Radovid was even engaged to Ciri for a time in the books after his father and Ciri’s grandmother arranged for them to be wed, but their engagement ended up being broken off after just six months.

Another deviation from Radovid’s character is the fact he appears to be kind and caring in the series while his book counterpart had a fierce reputation for being ruthless and stern. This could all change in the future with character growth.

While the change in Jaskier’s sexuality is certainly a positive one for inclusion within the world of The Witcher, fans of the novels may question Netflix’s faithfulness to the source material after such a big change to a central character.

The Witcher Season 3 is now available on Netflix On Thursday, June 29th, 2023. Volume 2, on the other hand, will be published on July 27th.

