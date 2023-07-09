Jaskier is gay and did he betray Geralt during The Witcher’s third season?

Jaskier, the gay character in The Witcher’s third season, did he betray Geralt or is he straight? HITC investigates.

Traveling through mystical lands with monsters, magic, bards, and unspeakable threats is always an absolute treat for fans of all things fantasy, and if you’re looking for a show that harnesses all of the genre’s most beloved elements then you have to look no further than The Witcher. Although based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels, the Netflix production was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and centers on Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill. Jaskier, played by Joey Batey, was a close friend of his in the earlier parts. The audience has some questions about season 3, part 1. Is Jaskier gay and did he turn on Geralt in The Witcher Season 3?

Jaskier, the gay character in The Witcher 3: Season 3, is he homosexual?

The Witcher’s third season established Jaskier as canonically bisexual. This is in contrast to the previous series of novels and videogames.

Part 1 wastes no time in setting up a queer romance between Jaskier and Prince Radovid, who immediately becomes quite smitten with the skilled bard’s music. The pair shake hands and it’s suggested that there’s something romantically charged in the air from thereon out.

In the second episode, it’s suggested that Jaskier may have penned a song about the prince, who is listening intently as his fascination with the musician grows. Jaskier’s feelings towards Radovid are teased as part 1 moves forward.

With the line “I’ve cursed you for chasing tail of every kind. Women, men, dwarves, elves polymorphous…” it’s finally canon—Jaskier is queer.

In episode 4, they finally share an important kiss and embrace.

‘I was very excited and a little apprehensive’

Joey is a recent name. The following are some of the questions and answers that you may find helpful. Gay Times, he was asked what his first thoughts were about the relationship between his prince and character.

He revealed that the show’s creator brought the idea to him ahead of the scripts being written:

“… I’ve been interested in exploring other sides to him and also keen to get a bit more queer representation on the screen. So, I was very excited and a little apprehensive, if I’m honest, because I wanted to ensure that this was done sensitively and carefully; that it wasn’t, in any way, becoming stereotyped.”

He continued: “That took an awful lot of conversations with Lauren and endless essays of emails to try and figure out exactly how to do this, how to have queer characters in a fantasy world and not reduce them to stereotypes or let them become tokenistic.”

For a long time, audiences have speculated as to whether Jaskier is in love with Geralt, although the creative team has previously addressed that he’s not.

Jaskier’s betrayal of Geralt: The Witcher

Jaskier’s actions in The Witcher season 3 can be considered a betrayal of his friendship with Geralt but definitely not enough to condemn him yet.

Dijkstra is Jaskier’s secret benefactor and is essentially tasked with bringing Ciri to Redania; it was established earlier that he is indebted and owes a favor to Dijkstra. Before Geralt learns, on the other hand, it’s Radovid—Jaskier’s new love interest—that convinces him that Redania is the best option for Ciri.

When Geralt approaches Jaskier about a suspicious interaction, he comes clean and relays to Geralt that he’s been asked to take Ciri. While Jaskier believes it’s a good idea, Geralt certainly doesn’t and feels the Cintran throne is not the place for her.

Ultimately, it’s considered a betrayal that Jaskier’s gone behind his friend’s back, but the damage arguably hasn’t been done yet. Part 2 will air on Thursday 27th July 2023.

The Witcher will be available exclusively through Netflix.

