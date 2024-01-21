Japan’s Moon Rover on the Verge of Mission Failure: Solar Power Glitch Threatens Lunar Exploration

Japan’s Moon Rover Could Fizzle Out Due to Solar Glitch

Japan’s first moon mission is in jeopardy after the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) stopped transmitting signals this afternoon. The solar panels of the “SLIM” rover are dysfunctional, rendering the craft helpless and unable to produce electricity. This solar power glitch could lead to the rover running out of power by tomorrow night, prematurely concluding Japan’s lunar exploration.

The Precarious Situation of Japan’s Moon Rover

The “SLIM” rover executed a precision landing, coming within 100 meters of its intended target on the lunar surface. However, the misalignment of its solar panels has bottlenecked the functionality of the craft, bringing its mission to a halt. The looming concern is that the solar panels might be oriented at an incorrect angle.

Hope for the Future

But it’s not all over for the “SLIM” rover. There is a glimmer of hope as it might be possible to revive the craft next month. With the changing direction of the sun, the solar angle on the moon will also shift. This change in solar direction holds the potential to re-ignite the mission, once the sun’s light positively impacts the SLIM’s solar panels.

This unpredicted turn of events adds an element of suspense to Japan’s lunar mission, turning it into a waiting game with the certainty of next month’s solar alignment determining the fate of the “SLIM” rover.