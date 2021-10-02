Japanese Princess Under Pressure to Wed Commoner. This Leads to PTSD

Japan’s Princess Mako was recently diagnosed as having post-traumatic stress disorder.

Mako has felt pressure ever since her 2017 engagement to Kei Komuro. She met Kei in college.

The couple are currently set to wed later in October.

Japan’s Princess Mako — the 29-year-old niece of Emperor Naruhito who is set to marry a commoner — was recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reportedFriday

Mako has been under tremendous pressure since her 2017 engagement. reportedFriday

According to reports, the wedding will take place in October 26. It won’t have the royal feel. The couple will instead settle in New York, where Komuro is a lawyer.

This story is still in development. Stay tuned for new updates.