Janis Hunter Gaye was who? How many children had she with Marvin Gaye’s child Marvin Gaye?

Marvin Gaye’s second wife, the legendary Motown singer Marvin Gaye, has passed away at 66. What is known about this woman?

Janis Hunter Gaye served the role of Motown iconThis is everything we know so far about’s muse from 1977 to 1981.

4 Janice Gaye photographed with Marvin Gaye in 1977. They met during a 1973 recording session at Los Angeles. Credit: Getty

Janis Hunter Gaye was who?

Janis Hunter Gaye was born January 5, 1956. She later became Marvin Gaye’s second wife, as well as his muse during his entire career.

4 Marvin Gaye was influenced by her, and Jan is named after her. Credit: Getty

It is believed that Jan, the song by the Star and I Want You from 1976 were inspired by her.

Michael Eric Dyson (music writer) described the album in a positive light. “romantic and erotic tribute” Janis.

Gaye’s 1978 hit single Got To Give it Up featured her on the background vocals.

Her family claims that she also helped to create her husband’s signature look at the Oakland Coliseum in 1974 – a red watch cap with beaded denim, a shirt of red and red platform boots.

She was the daughter of Slim Gaillard, a talented singer-musician who is well known for his hits like “Flat Foot Floogie (With a Floy Floy).”

Hunter was also responsible for the acting and singing careers of Hunter’s daughter.

Is she still alive when Marvin Gaye met her?

Hunter and Gaye met through producer in 1973. Ed Townsend Hitsville West recording session Los Angeles Martin’s album “Let’s Get it On”

The majority of people read Entertainment.

When they first met, she was only 17 years old and her future husband was 34.

Gaye also was at the time married to Anna Gordy, the sister of Berry Gordy who founded Motown.

What number of children Janis and Marvin had?

They had two children and divorced in 1981, after having been married for four years.

4 Marvin Gaye with his children Frankie, and Nona Credit: Getty

On September 4, 1974 they welcomed their first daughter, Nona.

This 48-year old is an actress, singer and former model. Ali, Crash Two Matrix films.

Janis was 47 when Frankie Gaye, her son, gave birth to Frankie in November 1975.

Janis Joplin and Marvin Gaye were divorced in what year?

Janis published a memoir in 2015. New York Post Titled After the Dance: Marvin Gaye’s Life, it included references to domestic abuse and sexual impropriety as well as drugs, and the trauma she experienced after Marvin’s death.

The New York Post reported Janis saying that her husband encouraged her to have sex with other men. She never consented.

However, she allegedly gave in to her husband’s demands and began to have sex with another couple, even though she didn’t want to.

Janice filed for separation from her husband in 1979 after she was also known to have struggled with drug abuse.

Gaye was on Gaye’s last tour, and there was briefly a rekindling their relationship. However, it ended quickly due to further arguments.

Marvin’s death left Janis Hunter gaye wondering what happened to her?

Nona, Nona’s daughter, said Janis did. “her best to preserve his [Gaye’s] legacy” After his passing in 1984.

4 Nona Gaye and Janice, her mother Credit: Alamy

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she stated that she spent every minute talking about each word and note of his music. She wanted everyone to know the man she was in love with.

“I will never get to see her again in this life but know she’s in heaven with my father and a spokesperson for us in spirit.”

Gaye died tragically after he was shot. Shot by his father He was 45 days old the day before, in a heated argument.

Janis Hunter Gaye Passed away Aged 66 at her Rhode Island home on Saturday, December 3.

Unknown is the cause of death.

Nona Gaye, the daughter of Janis Gaye, expressed sadness at her mother’s death.

“She was the most important woman in my life, and so many others. I believe once you met my mother Jan, she wasn’t a woman you could ever forget.

“Every day she was here it was about the love she felt for her husband, children, grandson, and the friends she met all over the world.”