Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Stylist has Nothing but Clapbacks for Justin Timberlake’s “Wardrobe Malfunction” Claim

There are few moments in television history that are more infamous than Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s halftime show incident, which occurred at the 2004 Super Bowl. At the end of said show, Timberlake ripped off a part of Jackson’s black, leather outfit in what was supposedly meant to be a costume reveal. However, when doing so, a portion of the clothing was detached, and the pop star’s breast was briefly exposed. Timberlake later apologized and called the moment “a misunderstanding.” “wardrobe malfunction.” While many have debated the situation, Jackson’s stylist has made his position clear, as he had nothing but clapbacks for the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer.

Wayne Scot Lukas oversaw the outfits for that Super Bowl performance, and he’s apparently not buying the Grammy winner’s comments on the matter. Lukas explained that he was once friends with Justin Timberlake, and that he made the statement about the situation. In a recent interview, Lukas explained that he and Justin Timberlake were once friends. Access Hollywood The stylist was blunt about the current state of their relationship.

We haven’t spoken since he blamed me. . . . He came up with the term “Heinous” [‘wardrobe malfunction’]I thought that he meant it. ‘Friendship over.’Wardrobe malfunction I don’t malfunction. I was a professional stylist. I was a professional stylist back then. I can’t fail.

During the chat he claimed that he was not responsible for the incident and pointed out that things went well during dress rehearsals for the show. as he’s claimed in the past . He explained that the “Rhythm Nation” performer’s breast was not meant to be exposed. The performance was supposed to end in a different way and communicate a particular idea.

It was not supposed that we could see movements where the breasts were out or where any body part was out. It was not meant to be dwelling on what they claim is a terrible thing for so long. They were to be able to see the black. They were supposed to convey the message that I will have your naked body by listening to this song. Nobody was supposed to be naked. That was not what I said. My friend was not protected by someone who didn’t push the button.

Wayne Scot Lukas eventually doubled down on his claims that the breast reveal was not part of his plan, as he wouldn’t have wanted to put Janet Jackson, a friend, in such a position. As evidence, he pointed to his professional relationship with Janet Jackson that apparently continued after the Super Bowl.

My story is true and correct. I did what I was expected to do and what I was hired for. And if I ever hurt my friend, I wouldn’t have worked with Janet for six years after the Super Bowl. I would have been fired on that day.

Following The New York Times’ Britney Spears-centered documentaries, public interest in the halftime show controversy has been reignited, specifically in regard to Justin Timberlake’s role in it. The Times has actually recently A doc was produced The following is a description of the subject: Malfunction: Janet Jackson’s Dressing Down. Wayne Scot Lukas said that he was offered the interview but declined. He says that since the doc premiered, he’s received death threats, stemming from his perceived role in the situation.

Justin Timberlake Has spoken out about the incident In recent years, it has been stated that he “stumbled”He was pleased with the performance, and wanted to learn from it. After the renewed backlash, he Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both apologized This past February. The singer claimed that he had “failed”The women and the fact that he values both of them. Though Jackson didn’t directly respond to his comments, She left a message In a thank you note, she also shared the message on social media. At this point, there’s no telling if any kind of restitution will occur regarding the Super Bowl show though, at this point, it appears that the general public (and those involved with it) are not finished discussing it.