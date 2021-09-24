Janet Jackson Has Words For Jermaine Dupri

They may have split up over a decade ago, but that doesn’t mean Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri don’t wish each other well. Dupri was honored by his ex via Twitter on September 23, when he celebrated his 49th Birthday. Jackson, who has 3.8 million followers on Twitter, shared a throwback snapshot of the duo smiling together. Jackson seemed to be holding Dupri’s hand while Dupri was wrapping his arm around her waist. “Sending luv to u today @jermainedupri,” the “Miss You Much” hitmaker wrote, adding a black heart emoji.

Jackson’s post received more than 11,000 hits and hundreds of comments in just 13 hours. “I actually liked Janet with JD. They made a great couple,” one user tweeted. “A beautiful couple. Wish they stayed together,” another person shared. “That’s kind of you…just don’t pull a Bennifer on us,” a third joked. This fan is talking about the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ex-exs.

Both Jackson and Dupri made headlines about a supposed reunion after Us Weekly insisted they were back together in 2017. Dupri quickly dispelled the rumors. “All of this is a speculation I guess when someone gets single. The fans actually really want to see us back together, so people have been championing this, but none of this is actually true,” he said, per The Jasmine Brand. It’s great to see that exes continue to support each other, despite the fact that they are not married!