Jane Schoenbrun, ‘We’re All Going To The World’s Fair’ Filmmaker, Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emerging filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun, whose narrative feature debut We’re All Going to the World’s Fair premiered in the NEXT section of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, has signed with CAA for representation.

In the coming-of-age horror film written and directed by Schoenbrun, which will be released in theaters via Utopia and on HBO Max in April, teenager Casey (Anna Cobb) becomes immersed in an online role-playing horror game, while alone in her attic bedroom, therein beginning to document changes that may or may not be happening to her.

Schoenbrun’s second narrative feature, I Saw the TV Glow, has been set up at A24, with Emma Stone, Dave McCary and Ali Herting producing for Fruit Tree, alongside Sarah Winshall and Sam Intili.

They are also the director of the feature documentary A Self-Induced Hallucination, which premiered at the 2019 Rotterdam International Film Festival, and the creator of the anthology film Collective: Unconscious, which premiered at SXSW. They previously served as an executive producer on Season 1 of Terence Nance’s Random Acts of Flyness for HBO.

They continue to be represented by Range Media Partners and attorney Kimberly Jaime of Jackoway Austen Tyerman.