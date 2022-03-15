Jane Campion Apologizes To Venus and Serena Williams For ‘Thoughtless’ Comment

Get the Insider App You will get a customized feed, summary mode, as well as an ad-free environment. Get the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

Jane Campion made mention of the Williams sisters in Sunday’s acceptance speech to the Critics’ Choice Awards.

“The Power of the Dog”Director said that the tennis stars are unbeatable “do not play against the guys, like I have to.”

Campion released a Monday statement in which he apologized, claiming that it was an apology. “thoughtless” comment.

Jane Campion, who had said that Venus and Serena Williams were hers, apologized Monday “do not play against the guys like I have to” after winning best director at Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards — a comment that was quickly criticized on social media.

“The Power of the Dog”The director won over Steven Spielberg, Steven Spielberg (Paul Thomas Anderson), Denis Villeneuve, Guillermo del Toro and Kenneth Branagh (male nominees).

However, in her triumph speech, she noted the many other female nominees in different categories.

“It’s absolutely stunning to be here tonight among so many incredible women,”Campion was born.

“Halle Berry, you have already done my speech … and really killed it. I loved it. You’re absolutely brilliant,”She said this while acknowledging actress #SeeHer, which she had received earlier that evening.

“Venus and Serena, what an honor to be in the room with you. I’ve taken up tennis — I truly have — and Will [Smith], if you want to come over and give me lessons, I would truly love it,” Campion continued. “I actually had to stop playing because I’ve got tennis elbow.”

Venus and Serena Williams attended the Critics Choice Awards to support “King Richard,”The film received six nominations. Will Smith won the best actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, their father and coach.

Campion gave her this gift. “love out”To her fellow nominees, she called them “The Nominator” “the guys,”The director addressed the Williams sisters once again: “Venus and Serena, you’re such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to.”

Insider tried to reach Serena Williams and Venus reps, but was unsuccessful.

Campion apologized after her comments on social media were discredit.

Campion’s comments quickly became a trending topic on Sunday night, after many journalists pointed to how disgusting they were for the Williams sisters.

“There was no need to disrespect and diminish Serena and Venus Williams by Jane Campion. Is the ‘win’ better because Black women didn’t get it?” Stephanie Guerilus is the ABC News Digital News Editor on Twitter.

Megha Mohan is the BBC’s Gender and Identity correspondent. Tweeted, “Jane Campion, daughter of famous New Zealand theatre director Richard Campion & actress Edith Campion MBE, explains the challenges of being a white woman from an established family to Venus and Serena Williams.”

Campion’s statements were criticized by people online so she sent a statement through her representatives to several entertainment news outlets.

“I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved,”Insider received the statement. “I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes.”

She continued: “The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.”

Editor’s note: Campion apologized to Venus and Serena Williams in this update on Monday afternoon.