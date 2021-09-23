Jana Kramer Reveals The Hardest Part Of Seeing Mike Caussin Now

Awkward! It’s not a great scenario to run into your ex while you’re out with someone new. But, Jana Kramer was unfortunately forced to confront this reality with Mike Caussin, her ex-husband. The former “One Tree Hill” actor revealed on the September 20 episode of “Whine Down” that she was out with Jay Cutler when they spotted Caussin at the same bar.

She called being in the same place at the same time “messed up,” noting it “was really hard to see him there [to] see him flirt with other girls… Granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but it was really hard. You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him.” She added, “It looked like it didn’t bother him one second, and that hurt, you know? He’s just untamed and uncaged and he’s happy.”

Kramer and Caussin spoke to each other, and the “I Got The Boy” singer later opened up to her therapist about it. “A little piece of me was, like, it would’ve been nice [for him] to be, like, ‘Yeah, this is hard, but I’m glad we can be cordial.’ Just acknowledgment that it might hurt a little bit,” Kramer stated. She appeared to be referencing her September 8 Nashville date night where she was snapped with Cutler for the first time.

Kramer may be ready to explore some new hot spots.