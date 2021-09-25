Jana Duggar’s Ex Registers As Sex Offender

Caleb Williams, a guy Jana Duggar was rumored to be courting, has been working through some pretty serious legal issues. He’s now a registered sex offender.

For those who don’t know, Jana has been linked to numerous men over the years. At the moment, it is believed that she is in love with Stephen Wissmann. While Jana has been connected to multiple different guys, her family hasn’t confirmed anything. So, it’s hard to know whether she’s actually courting anyone.

Jana and Caleb were first introduced in 2017. Caleb and Jana first connected in 2017. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Now, to clear the fog and avoid any confusion…Read my lips…I am not dating Jana Duggar. The extent of our relationship is purely friends and nothing more.”

Still, some fans believe the two were more than friends. Jana was still connected to Caleb in some way.

According to a report from Central Recorder, Caleb has now registered as a sex offender. The news outlet obtained his updated mug shots, which you can see here. Caleb was convicted for criminal sexual abuse in 2020. Between 2015 and 2018, he was charged with multiple rapes of a minor. He spent 60 days in prison. Despite his brief stay in prison, he must still register as a sexual offender.

Caleb wants custody of the child who was born from the assault. This complicates the whole situation. He claims that it would affect his daughter emotionally if he wasn’t in her life. However, it doesn’t seem likely that he will get custody of her. Caleb’s victim’s attorney said, “The children’s mother does not consent to parent time or an allocation of parental responsibility as requested by [Caleb].”

They continued, “The decision was based not only on Williams’ criminal record but on the fact that he has not paid any support for the minor child and is obligated to do so retroactively to the child’s birth.”