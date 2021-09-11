Jana Duggar And Stephen Wissmann Married? Fall Wedding Plan?

Is Jana Duggar a married woman already? For the past year, she’s been rumored to be courting a man named Stephen Wissmann. Recent rumors say she’s even engaged and planning a fall wedding. But so far, the Duggar family hasn’t shared any details about their eldest daughter’s relationship status.

Some parts of the family’s lives are being overshadowed by Josh Duggar’s recent child pornography scandal. It seems that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are so focused on his scandal that they are even missing their children’s birthdays.

So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the family is keeping quiet about Jana’s relationship too. We didn’t get an official confirmation of Jedidiah Duggar’s relationship with Katey Nakatsu until the pair tied the knot, though there were plenty of clues dropped along the way.

Though Jana hasn’t confirmed her relationship, a few recent hints seem to point toward her already being married.

Jana Duggar could already be married

Jana, as we reported, has undergone a little transformation. The former Counting on Star dyed her hair blonde and began wearing pants. While visiting Las Vegas with Laura DeMasie and her brothers Jason, James, and James, she showcased her new look. The group also traveled to Los Angeles to visit Jinger Vuolo.

Jana’s new hair and clothes were a big hit with fans. They are thrilled that the 31-year-old can finally wear pants, despite her parents’ strict rules. But it’s interesting that Jana would wear pants if she’s single. In the Duggar household, girls are expected to wear skirts and dresses at home. Then, when they get married, their husbands decide what they can and can’t wear.

Jinger married Jeremy Vuolo while Jill and Derick Dillard got married. After this, both women began dressing modestly more than their parents might have preferred. So, could this mean that Jana is married and Stephen is allowing her to wear pants, dye her hair, and ditch her parents’ other rules?

We don’t know for sure whether Jana is already married. She might eventually talk about it and reveal whether she’s single, courting, or married. But for now, if she is in a serious relationship with Stephen, she’s enjoying some privacy.

So, do you think Jana Duggar could already be married and just haven’t shared the news? Or do you think she’s even in a relationship with Stephen Wissmann as she’s rumored to be? Leave your comments below.