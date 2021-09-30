Jamie Spears Releases Statement Following Britney Spears Conservatorship Suspension

Yesterday, the judge in Britney Spears’ conservatorship case decided to suspend the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, and instead install her choice of conservator. Now Jamie, who had previously run the conservatorship for the past 13 years, has issued a statement via his lawyer about the decision and pointed out a glaring fact in the midst of celebrations, most notably Britney’s outspoken glee.

Jamie Spears Speaks Out On Conservatorship Ruling

Following a judge’s decision to remove Jamie Spears as head conservator of “Toxic” singer Britney Spears, he has issued a statement via his lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen. In the statement, Jamie expressed disappointment over the ruling and pointed out that this decision doesn’t bring Britney any closer to her stated goal of ending the controversial conservatorship that’s ruled her life for 13 years now.

“Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally,” the statement began, “For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.” It went on to add that Britney had “voluntarily entered into the conservatorship.”

The statement continued, “For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.” The statement also called out the “attacks” from members of the media, public, and Britney’s own lawyer, calling them “false, speculative, and unsubstantiated.”

Where Does This Leave Britney Spears’ Conservatorship?

In closing, the statement pointed out that Britney had specifically “begged the court to terminate” the conservatorship at an earlier court appearance this summer. “It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”

Though he’s been suspended from the conservatorship, the statement concluded, “Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters.”