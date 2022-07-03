Jamie Spears Refutes One Major Allegation When It Comes To Britney Spears’ Treatment

The subject of Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been pieced apart by the justice system, various documentaries, social media and the public for more than a year now. Many claims, including one from the pop star herself, claim that Britney suffered an unfair level of control in her legal situation. Jamie, her father, is still the subject of much criticism. However, he has recently denied at least one major accusation.

Jamie Spears acted as the lead conservator, overseeing Britney’s personal and financial well-being, for the majority of its 13-year duration. After intense backlash by the fans, he was forced to resign in August. “unjustified attacks”It was at that time. The former was not. X FactorJudge is still taking legal action against him. This is the latest information. People obtained a sworn declaration filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by the 69-year-old, where he specifically refutes an insinuation made last year that he violated Britney’s right to privacy during the conservatorship. He wrote:

Britney’s counsel informed me of the allegation that a listening device, or “bug”, was placed. [in]Her bedroom was used as surveillance during conservatorship. This allegation is false. Britney’s bedroom was never monitored by me or authorized during my conservatorship. I’m not aware of any such surveillance.

The bedroom “bug” allegation came out during the New York Times’ follow-up documentary special called Britney Spears is under controlThe stream is still available with a Hulu subscription. The letter also stated that a former employee at Black Box had said that they had recorded private conversations between the couple in their bedroom, as well as any communications she made via her mobile phone. He also suggested that the recordings were sent directly the patriarch Spears’s family.

Different court docs have been obtained by PeopleIn June, it seems that there was a lot of back-and-forth between the father (via their lawyers), over the issue regarding depositions. Jamie Spears, 40-year-old ex-actress, has requested that Jamie Spears take depositions because he believes he is being unfair. “has a right to prepare his case”For “unsupported claims.”(Supposedly, she sought exemption from being removed previously because of the “emotionally difficult topics” involved.) Similarly, though, Britney Spears’ legal team alleges that her father has failed to appear on eight different occasions to a deposition on his end, and they hinted that he “cannot forever hide”His legal obligations.

The Grammy winner has made many other allegations against Jamie Spears. Prior to the judge ending the conservatorship entirely back in November, she made a powerful statement to the court, in which she likened the control to that faced by sex trafficking victims, saying that one of the restrictions was that she wasn’t allowed to get married or have kids with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. She also stated that she had an IUD implanted against all her wishes. Britney Spears also stated that she felt very happy. “stripped”Her father informed her that he wanted to take over her life.

However, the mother-of-two has been trying to move on from her experience with the conservatorship. Just a few weeks after their miscarriage, Sam Asghari married her in a fairytale-esque ceremony on June 9. But she still has time to set the record straight on her social media about how she really feels about sister Jamie Lynn Spears and mom Lynne’s supposed culpability in the troubles she had to face.

The family drama may be extended for a while longer, however. The next hearing in the case of Jamie Spears is set for July 13.