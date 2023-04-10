Jamie Oliver surprises Jools with a second wedding in Maldives to his wife Jools.

JAMIE Oliver shares incredible images from their surprise second marriage to Jools. The couple went to Maldives together with all five of the children.

After their first marriage in small-town church, the Olivers renewed their vows after 23 years.

They were able this time to share their joy and love with the families they had created.

As the family snapped photos on a idyllic paradise beach, Poppy Honey and Daisy Boo were 21 years old. Petal Boo was 14 and Buddy Bear was 12 years. River Rocket was six.

Buddy, Buddy’s youngest son, walked his mother, wearing a beautiful white wedding gown and a thigh-split, along leafy paths on the beach, to Jamie who was in a pale, blue suit.

They were perfectly coordinated in white with their mother’s outfits.

The vows were said and completed, the clan dug their toes into the sea where Jamie, 47, kissed Jools 48 as their children cheered.

Jamie shared the special day on Instagram and wrote: “Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again !

“Yep, after 23 years we have been together, it seemed like a perfect moment to renew our marriage vows. Before the kids leave for college, of course.

It was truly special and funny, romantic. The words made more sense because we had come so far. Since the first wedding, which was kept secret from all the paparazzi at our village church, it seems like an instant. We thought this would be a joyful and happy moment to share with everyone here on Easter.

“We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing ! a massive thank you to all the team at @discoversoneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable big love guys Jamie oxxxxxxxxx.”

They were adored by their celebrity friends.

Gary Barlow, Take That’s director of marketing wrote “Awwww congratulations lovebirds.”

Helena Christensen Supermodel said, “The most beautiful couple and families then and now.”

Matt Baker posted: “Brilliant! Many love and hugs to everyone – nice throwback with suit X

Daisy Lowe is a mother to a newborn daughter. We are so proud of you and all your beautiful family members.

Amanda Holden added: “This beautiful.”

