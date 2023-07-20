Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks down While Discussing Relationship with Sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears was overcome with emotion as she spoke about the turbulent relationship between her and Britney Spears. The Zoey 101 Star, 32, Jamie Lynn and her “Toxic singer sister, 41 have clashed over Britney’s conservatorship that ends in 2021.Things I Should have Said A new interview has been conducted with VarietyThe Sweet Magnolias Star seems to confirm that things remain complicated.

“I love each and every one of my relatives with all of my heart.” “I don’t think I have anything more to add,” she stated. “I have to just leave it there because those conversations were intended to be private. Now, all I have to focus on is my daughters, my husband and my work.

Jamie Lynn, a mom of Maddie, 15 and Ivey 5, added with tears in her eyes, “It is saddening.” I would never want my daughter, Maddie, to be in that position. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children – especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it – I will not allow her to feel this way in her life.” She added, “My motivation comes from my love for them and my desire to do what is right and honest. Look where I am today. It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.

Jamie Lynn said that she didn’t think it was possible to imagine herself sharing the stage with Britney at some point. I don’t know. I just think I’m concentrating on what I do. I have worked hard in order to be part of such shows. Sweet Magnolias” She spoke of her involvement in the Zoey 102 follow-up, Zoey 102“And fighting to bring back an old character from my youth.” It’s all I think of right now, because my dream is coming true. Sweet Magnolias Season 3 of Netflix will be available on the 20th July. Zoey 102 Premieres July 27, Paramount+