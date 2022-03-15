Jamie Lee Curtis: Tragic Details

A routine cosmetic surgery procedure was performed to correct her. “puffy eyes”Jamie Lee Curtis was a victim of Vicodin addiction in the late 1980s. He also started drinking. A 2019 interview with VarietyHer addiction and the hard road to recovery were openly discussed by Curtis. Curtis said that she played the roles of a loving mother and wife as well as an acclaimed Hollywood actor while still struggling behind the scenes. Curtis stated that she seemed to have everything. However, addiction is a disease that the FDA has classified as such. American Medical AssociationNo matter how perfect your life appears, it can still affect anyone.

For a decade, she managed to keep her disease a secret, which is symptomatic of the widespread stigma surrounding addiction. Christopher Guest was supportive and loving when Curtis finally shared her diagnosis with him. “The secret, the shameful secret, is the reason why it is such a pervasive illness in our industry. … It is the secret shame that keeps people locked up in their disease,”Variety was informed by her.

Curtis attended recovery meetings, and she was sober in 1999. Curtis said that she didn’t seek help. AARPIf she were, she would be “dead for sure.”The “Today,” she emphasized the importance of opening up about her illness and breaking the associated taboo, declaring, “you’re only as sick as your secrets.”Speak with Good HousekeepingShe stated that she had overcome addiction and it was the most important achievement in her life. This is far more than any of her acting successes.

There is help available for those suffering from addiction. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Website Contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)