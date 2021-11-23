James Van Der Beek and Kimberly welcome a baby boy

By Tom O'Brien
In
This Thanksgiving week, the Van Der Beek family feels more thankful.

On Monday, Nov. 22, James Van Der Beek, 44, confirmed InstagramHe married his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek39-year old Emmanuel welcomed a baby boy, named JeremiahThe nickname for a scout is Remi.

“After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet,”The Dawson’s CreekStar shared with his followers. “Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out.”

James continued, “We found a doctor here in Texas who diagnosed the last two as having been caused by an: ‘incompetent cervix’ (I asked him what kind of misogynistic old dude invented that term and he laughed—which made me like him even more. Now it’s called a #WeakenedCervix).”

James says that a “simple”Surgery was performed and the cerclage was removed at full-term. His wife was able to give birth naturally at their Texas ranch.

