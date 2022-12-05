James Mangold, Indiana Jones 5 Director, Discredits Fake Rumors

This trailer was released. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Speculation and theories are in full swing already. Director James Mangold, however, is getting bored of the speculation and theories. “Indiana Jones 5” There has been speculation.

In a since deleted Twitter thread, Mangold — who took over directing duties from Steven Spielberg on the new “Indiana Jones” film — responded to a fan asking about rumors that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Indiana Jones’ goddaughter Helena in the upcoming summer blockbuster, would be replacing Harrison Ford as the lead in the franchise with “Dial of Destiny” Serving as the passing of torch or hat/whip, as needed.

It “Logan” “Ford v. Ferrari” filmmaker’s response was swift and sharp: “One more time. No one is ‘taking over’ or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being ‘erased’ thru some contrivance,” Mangold wrote. “And he never was, not not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that’s how they get their clicks.”

Director went on to call out tweeters of bad faith who propagated rumors that were based only upon conjecture in an effort to incite outrage.

“Please don’t exhaust me pointing out how once in a while a troll is ‘right.’ Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now & then. All one has to do is look at set photos & interviews & you get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot,” He wrote. “The diff between trolling a-holes & everyone else is they are trying to make [money] off your feelings about other films & culture war politics.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is set to be the 80-year-old Ford’s final turn in his most famous leading role, and the first time he will do so without Steven Spielberg directing or George Lucas having story credit.

Mangold, who also serves as co-director and writer on the film is 1969. Indy teaming up with Helena is to confront Jurgen Voller (“Mads Mikkelsen”) an ex-Nazi currently employed by NASA. He wants to use NASA’s moon landing and mysterious artifacts to create the world he envisions. John Williams, the legendary composer who has scored every film of his career, will provide the soundtrack. “Indiana Jones” films.

“Indiana Jones 5” Released in theatres on June 30, 20,23.