James Duggar (21), is accused of using offensive gestures in a new video. Family critics furious

JAMES Duggar was accused by some of his offensive behavior in a Facebook video.

James, 21, posted a video on his Instagram page where critics accused him of making a white supremacist gesture.

5 James, Jim Bob’s son was accused of an offensive gesture by critics Credit: YouTube/FollowtheForsyths

5 Critics claim that James made a white supremacist gesture with his hand in the new video. / James Duggar

The clip showed the young TLC star sitting in the front seat of what looks like a large military cargo truck.

He was not the only one driving the truck, but was instead riding shotgun with a friend riding a dirtbike alongside him.

James raises his arms towards the end, making it appear that he is waving an “okay” sign. However, critics who have been following a Duggar Reddit group believe that he was actually referring to something different.

One person said that the hand signal had become a symbol of white power. Another wrote, “That sign was taken, tortured and made to change by far-right white power communities.”

“I thought that that gesture was not fake. He isn’t so isolated in HuckabeeSanders-land that he doesn’t know what it means. Another wrote that he knows what he meant and he likely does.”

This is the OK signal. Wouldn’t read too much into that,” another argued, while a different Redditor responded: “It was…until it wasn’t.”

Another argued: “The okay sign is also a white power sign & I think it has been widespread since before 2016. It is likely that he was not using it in such a way, but who knows. It’s amazing that so few people know about this.

One person however, defended the claim that “he isn’t doing a white power signal.” It’s “ok” c’mon.”

Let’s just say that he has no idea what he is doing with this pic. Another scathed said that he is still learning social media.

‘INSANELY DANGEROUS’

James’ appearance was not limited to his hand signals.

James was quickly criticized by his critics, fans and followers.

One man said that it was too fast for people behind the camera.

Another wrote: “I think that’s illegal to ride back there no seat belts if you got into an accident you could really be hurt or worse.”

The third was added: “Hi. This is dangerous. Thanks.”

Somebody commented, “James! This is a tragedy!” My disbelief turns to worry when I notice the cars in front of me. Be there for your siblings and best friends.

NO PRIDE

All this comes after James, who is the son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, liked a post on an Instagram profile called Pubity.

This post included a photo of a Ugandan politician and a pride flag.

It stated: “Uganda passes a law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ.”

It said: “People who identify themselves as LGBTQ in Uganda face life imprisonment after parliament passes a new bill that cracks down on homosexual activity.”

It also covers the death penalty for certain cases.

In a screenshot posted on Reddit, James was confirmed to have liked the anti-LGBTQ post, and critics weren’t happy.

One commented, “James and Big Christian Incel Energy are starting to piss off me.”

A second user added: “Notice the text in this post that states that in certain cases, it includes the death penalty.” It was still a good idea.

5 Critics were also critical of James’s driving in an unbelted truck / James Duggar

5 James frequently posts on social media about his trips Credit: YouTube/James Duggar Vlog