James Corden left ‘The Late Late Show

James Corden’sThe Late Late Show Its final bow was in April. In an interview with Drew Barrymore ShowWhy the comedian left the series? Entertainment Tonight. Corden says that there is a good reason for Corden’s decision to quit the late night program.

Corden opened by stating that he had enjoyed his stay on The Late Late Show The show did not influence his decision. He said, “Look, it’s never easy to leave something so good, but I won’t ever work in an environment better than this one. The reason he left the show had nothing to do with him not liking it. It’s great.” Corden, on the other hand, knew when he looked at his future that he should leave the show.

Corden continued to explain that his decision was made easier after filming the Prime Video drama. “I always knew this would be an exciting adventure. I never thought it would become my ultimate destination.” Corden explained that the filming of his Prime Video Drama made his decision even easier. Mammals. According to Barrymore, he has not been able to spend as much time with his wife and children because of the work he does on his late night show. He shares three children — Max, Carey, and Charlotte — with his wife, Julia Carey. It was only natural to take a step back. The Late Late Show Spending more time with loved ones.

Corden remembered, “One Sunday I was working and came down to the basement. My son was sitting on the steps and asked, Are you at work today?” And I answered, I’m working’. He said: ‘I just thought that it was Sunday.’ Then I told him, I get you, buddy. But this schedule seems to be all over the map.’ He said, “I’m sure you are. But this schedule is just all over the place. We have to hurry because there is only a small amount of time left before we go back to do the show. And his face kind of dropped.” In the end, he added: “I got into my car and called Jules, saying, I’ve realized that we only have six summers left where Max will even be near us. I can’t waste one more.” He realized that in order to work on the outside projects he wanted to pursue, he’d have to give up another. The Late Late Show. He said that “working cannot be done at the cost of our children or our families… That’s really what it all comes down to.”