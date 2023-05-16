James Corden, former talk show host and Dominic Cooper from History Boys get together to relive old times

EX-TALK show star James Corden relives old times — with fellow History Boys pal Dominic Cooper.

James, aged 44, has recently left The Late Late Show, a US-based show, and returned to Primrose Hill in North West London. He was at The Lansdowne, a pub in Primrose hill.

Dominic gets the drinks in

James and Dominic have been friends for almost two decades after appearing together in 2006 comedy The History Boys

James Host his Final Edition of the Late Late Show Last Month. This included an exclusive Carpool Karaoke session with Adele, a superstar.

James has hosted 1,200 episodes in total.

The actor rejected the multimillion-dollar deal, saying it was his time to get back to where he came from.

One of the factors that influenced his decision was his wish for his kids to grow up in Britain and to be near the rest of the family.

James and Dominic are friends since 2006, when they appeared together in the comedy The History Boys.

Dominic was James’ roommate before he became famous. He is even credited with pairing James and his wife Julia Carey.

Dominic organised a charity fundraiser with Julia, and James was persuaded to come.

