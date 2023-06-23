James Cameron likens Titanic to the Titan Submarine tragedy

James Cameron, in general, is not a stranger to the RMS Titanic or to exploration of deep-sea wrecks. Cameron used cameras to film the wreckage of “Titanic” in 1997. This added realism to the movie. Cameron used Titan-like submersibles to do this. In 2012, he used a submersible he designed to descend six miles below the surface of the ocean to explore the Mariana Trench. This area is estimated to be Earth’s deepest. A filmmaker with relevant experience had some harsh remarks about the Titan disaster.

Cameron said to ABC News that the community of submersible divers is most concerned about the Titan’s loss and the deaths of its passengers. Cameron continued to say that many people thought the Titan’s expedition unsafe even before it went down. Many people from the local community expressed concern about this submarine and sent letters to the firm saying that what the company was doing is too experimental. They also said it needed certification.

OceanGate Expeditions was the Titan’s owner and operator. OceanGate Expeditions knew about a few red flags, safety concerns, and irregularities before its fatal final voyage. CNN The small exploration vessel had been plagued by several issues, such as a problem with the battery, the need to rebuild the hull and a trip cancelled when the OceanGate submarine lost contact after only dropping 37 feet below the surface.