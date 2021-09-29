Barbra Streisand is a legendary dog owner. Famously, she cloned Samantha twice from the remains of her dead dog. Her husband, James Brolin, is reportedly not a fan of the clones. He is reportedly not a fan of the clones. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Clash Over Dog Clones’

Barbra Streisand appears to dream of cloning more dogs. According to the Globe, the “People” singer isn’t satisfied with only two clones of her dog Samantha. Scarlet and Violet are both getting older. An insider explains, “She knows they won’t be around forever… she wants to continue the cloning process to keep Samantha’s line going, but James thinks they have enough dogs.”

Brolin puts up with the dogs, but he thinks the twin clones and cousin Fanny are more than enough, the source says. Brolin cannot find a single pillow that has not been claimed by the dogs, who run the house. “He goes along with it because he knows Barbra loves her dogs like they’re her children but he’s firm in saying three dogs is enough,” The tipster confirms.

Streisand isn’t having it, however. She wants the dog, but won’t do it without her husband’s blessing. An insider concludes, “James would be better to back down now if she wants to keep the peace.”

How Many Dogs Does Barbra Streisand Have?

The tabloid reported that Kanye West wanted to clone himself. It was easy to laugh at the story. He’s never been interested in cloning, so Gossip Cop didn’t need to give it a second thought. This sounds wild, but Barbra Streisand’s legitimate interest in cloning means this story cannot be instantly dismissed. It is a wonderful world.

But this story is still completely ridiculous. When Streisand cloned her beloved Samantha, the breeder actually came back with four puppies. Streisand was already a proud owner of Fanny, a dog she named Sadie, and the runt that died. She wrote, “Five dogs were too much for me to handle.” She gave Sadie and one of the puppies away to close friends, settling on three.

This is an interesting story for two reasons. First, Streisand could have easily had four or five dogs. But she believes that three is enough. Second, Brolin doesn’t seem to care at all about the number of dogs in his home.

Relevant Bogus Stories

James Brolin is the regular butt of tabloid jokes, usually over the pooches. Star claimed Brolin and Streisand were breaking up over her love of dogs. OK! OK! ran a similar story reporting that Streisand loved dogs more than Brolin. This whole story is hollow because the two of them have been together for many decades.

As for the Globe, it maintains that Streisand and Brolin are drifting apart over her fear of COVID-19. Curiously, this story does not mention that story. The reasons may change, but Streisand’s relationship status isn’t. Brolin and she are very happy together, so this is completely false.