Jamela Jamil Torches Met Gala to Nam Karl Lagerfeld as the 2023 Theme

Jamela Jamil expressed disapproval at Karl Lagerfeld’s choice of theme for the 2023 Met Gala. Citing his work, “distinctly hateful”His way of speaking “mostly towards women.”

The gala organizers announced Friday the late fashion designer will be the theme of the May 2023 celebration of his work. It will coincide with an exhibition of the same name. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

“This man… was indeed, supremely talented, but used his platform is [sic] such a distinctly hateful way, mostly towards women, so repeatedly and up until the last years of his life, showing no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no help to groups he attacked… there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts,”The “She-Hulk”An actress wrote in Instagram post Saturday.

“Those groups were women who were sexually assaulted, the entire me too movement, gay couples who wanted to adopt, all fat people, specifically fat women, and some of his greatest harm was against Muslim refugees, and the disgusting way he spoke about people fleeing their homes for fear of their lives,”She continued her caption.

Jamil posted the first slide to the carousel Jamil. This includes a black and-white photo the fashion titan, The Word. “Nope”Pasted into the bottom. She encouraged her followers swipe through her photos in order to receive receipts. Lagerfeld, who was fat and shameful, also criticised the #MeToo movement.

Jamil admitted that she had seen Lagerfeld quote about sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement on a subsequent slide. “saying this probably ends [her] relationship with vogue.”

“I’m amazed to see the entire met gala and all the famous celebrities and models celebrating someone who said this s— about women so often,” she wrote, followed by a Lagerfeld quote she cut from a 2018 Numéro Magazine piece, which reads, “If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent.”

The latter half of Jamil’s caption again called into question Met Gala organizers’ specific choice amidst so many others who aren’t “bigoted white men.”

“What happened to everyone’s principles and ‘advocacy,’”She wrote. “You don’t get to stand for justice in these areas, and then attend the celebration of someone who reveled in his own public disdain for marginalized people. “

“Sorry, but no. This isn’t the 90s,”She concluded. “We didn’t fight all this s— just to throw it all away because some white guy made some pretty clothes for people’s skinny faves… come on now.”