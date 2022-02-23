Jamal Edwards, YouTuber, DJ and Music Mogul, Remembered by Prince Charles and Others After Sudden Death

Jamal Edwards, a British DJ, YouTuber and music mogul, has died after a sudden illness, his loved ones said.

“Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, Ph.D.,” said Edwards’ mother, television broadcaster Brenda Edwards.

He was 31 years old.

Edwards created the online music platform SBTV when he was a teenager. He had over 1.22 million YouTube subscribers and is credited with boosting the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy.

He grew his platform by chatting with musicians and interviewing politicians, including former Prime Minister David Cameron, entrepreneurs like Richard Branson, and Royals.

The British Royal Family even recognized his contributions to music and culture.

In 2009, Jamal Edwards presented with Prince William and Prince Harry at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards.

And in 2015, Charles, Prince of Wales, invested Edwards as a Member of the Order of the British Empire, an order of chivalry recognizing his contribution to the arts.

This week, Prince Charles tweeted his condolences to the family of Jamal Edwards and called him an inspiration and an ambassador for a new generation.

“Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today,” the Clarence House Twitter page Tweeted. “His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, was an inspiration to so many.”

The Twitter account for the Princes’ Trust also paid tribute to Edwards, writing, “An incredible innovator and entrepreneur, Jamal Edwards MBE has been an inspiration for so many young people, through our work and beyond. Our thoughts are with his family.”