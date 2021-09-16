Jake Gyllenhaal Fans are Excited with the Glimpse of his New Movie Trailers ‘The Guilty’ on Instagram

Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal recently shared with his fans the trailer of his upcoming thriller film “The Guilty.” Here’s a glimpse of the dashing star’s impressive acting performance in the teaser.

Jake Gyllenhaal is iconic for the 2005 critically-acclaimed film “Brokeback Mountain,” He starred as Jack Twist opposite Ennis Del Mar, played by the late actor Heath Ledger.

The drama movie, released 16 years ago, led Gyllenhall to score an Academy Award nomination. Another movie starring the 40-year-old actor is worthy of another nomination. Photo by Getty Images Gyllenhall posted a teaser trailer to his upcoming film on Instagram. It premieres on October 1.

Gyllenhall shared on Instagram a teaser of his upcoming film, “The Guilty,” which premieres on October 1. In the clip, he is featured as a 911 emergency operator responding to a distressed caller. A fan quickly commented:

“You know it’s gonna be a good thrill ride when Jake starts smashing computer keyboards, desk lamps, or bathroom mirrors. I’m all in!”

Gyllenhaal plays LAPD officer Joe Baylor, who got demoted to a 911 desk duty after some unspecified offense. The thriller film, a remake of a 2018 Danish film, is directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Gyllenhaal, who sported headphones, shows off dramatic expressions in the chilling clip as he sits in front of a large computer screen. Fans were stunned by his rage and uncontrollable stares.

Gyllenhaal’s powerful roles have not been recognized with the same critical acclaim.

His performance was praised by his fellow celebrities as well as his fans. Actor Sean Hayes expressed excitement while Rico Rodriguez exclaimed the film was looking good.

Many viewers hope that Gyllenhaal’s upcoming film will earn him another chance for an Academy Award nomination. The last time he was nominated for a movie was in “Brokeback Mountain.”

He was nominated for best supporting actor, but the award went to George Clooney. However, “Brokeback Mountain” scored three Academy Award wins for directing, adapted screenplay, and original score.

Gyllenhaal, despite his critical acclaim, has not received as many Awards for his powerful roles. One of his notable films, “Nightcrawler,” also failed to earn him an Academy Award nomination.

Although he could not get a nomination for the Academy Award, he did receive nominations from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice.

Meanwhile, aside from his moving performances in films, Gyllenhaal recently caught fans’ attention with his new Luna Rossa Ocean ad under the luxury brand Prada, which proves he is a multi-faceted star.

The “Velvet Buzzsaw” star rides a boat in the middle of a dark ocean in the campaign video. The Luna Rossa sailing team inspires Prada’s new perfume and ad in Italy.