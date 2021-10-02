Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland to Star in “Mr. Harrigan’s Telephone’ Based on Stephen King Short

Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland will star in “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” a film for Netflix that’s based on a Stephen King short story.

Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy will produce the previously announced Netflix film, while John Lee Hancock will direct.“The Little Things,” “The Highwaymen”The screenplay is directed and written by.

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” comes from Stephen King’s latest collection of novellas called “If It Bleeds.”It is the story of Craig (Martell), who lives in a small town and becomes friends with Mr. Harrigan, a reclusive billionaire (Sutherland). They form a close bond over books, an iPhone, and when the man dies, the boy realizes that not everything is dead and can communicate with his friend via the iPhone that was buried with them.

Production is expected start in October. Netflix plans to release it worldwide in 2022.

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone”Produced by Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum and Carla Hacken. The executive producers are Blumhouse Television’s Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold along with Scott Greenberg.

Donald Sutherland, aged 86, most recently appeared in “The Undoing” and will next be seen in Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall.” He’s also attached to star in James Gray’s next film “Armageddon Time.”

In addition to starring in the recent adaptation of Stephen King’s “It,”Jaeden martell is also well known for “Knives Out,” “St. Vincent,” “Midnight Special” “Defending Jacob.”He also became a star in a new version of the show. “The Lost Boys”Warner Bros.

The casting news was made public Friday at BlumFest, part of Beyond Fest’s second annual genre festival.