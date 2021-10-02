Jaeden and Donald Sutherland To Star In Netflix Movie

Jaeden Marttell and Donald Sutherland will be appearing in the Blumhouse, Ryan Murphy and Netflix production Mr. Harrigan’s PhoneBased on Stephen King’s short story, John Lee Hancock wrote and directed the film.

This month production begins with an eye towards streaming 2022.

Mr. Harrigan’s PhoneThis novella is part of the most recent collection If it BleedsStephen King’s story about Craig, a young boy who lives in a small community and befriends Mr. Harrigan, a reclusive billionaire. They form a close bond over books, an iPhone, and the boy soon discovers that not everything is dead and can communicate with his friend via the iPhone that was buried alongside him.

Sutherland will be playing Mr. Harrigan. Martell will play Craig.

Murphy and Carla Hacken are producing the show with Jason Blum. EPs are Blumhouse Television’s Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold, and Scott Greenberg.