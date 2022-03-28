Jaden Smith tweets “and That’s how We Do It”

After Chris Rock slapped Will Smith at the Oscars, Jaden Smith appeared to be supporting his dad.

Jaden Smith tweeted: “And That’s How We Do It.”

Rock slapped Will Smith after he made a joke about Jada pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. She is bald.

Jaden Smith took to Twitter in support of Will Smith, his father, who ridiculed comedian Chris Rock at Oscars.

Smith interrupted Rock’s monologue last Sunday night by hitting him in his face as a response to a joke Rock made concerning Jada Pinkett Smith (Will Smith’s wife) and Jaden Smith’s mom.

Pinkett Smith is openly afflicted with alopecia, which is a condition that results in hair loss.

Jaden Smith, the 23-year old son of the couple, tweeted: “And That’s How We Do It.”

It is not known where Jaden was at the time of the ceremony.

Will Smith had hit Rock. After he walked back to the chair, Smith sat beside his wife and shouted “Rock!” “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Will Smith apologised to the Academy in his acceptance speech, when he won best actor. “King Richard”Later in the ceremony.

Rock refused to file a police complaint over the slap, according to the LAPD.