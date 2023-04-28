Jaden Smith Is a Proud Big Brother After Willow’s ‘Insane’ Coachella Performance

Jaden Smith is “so proud” of his little sister, Willow Smith’s performance at the second weekend of Coachella. The rapper shared a photo wearing a white “WILLOW’S BROTHER” shirt and images from when he joined the punk rocker on stage.

“Wow, Willow really played Coachella, and it was insane,” Jaden Smith captioned his post on Wednesday in his signature capital case style.

“Infinite gratitude type vibe,” Willow wrote with her Instagram carousel, also posting her memories on Wednesday, but a few hours before her brother.

She uploaded photos from her energetic set that saw her flipping her hair, hanging out with some of Blackpink and Jaden backstage, and horsing around with her brother. The singer concludes the slideshow with her “Summertime in Paris” collaborator holding a cat.

Willow wore two items depicting interesting uses of distressed denim. Her shorts were in tatters, save for the seam down the middle that was held up with a studded leather belt.

The front of her crop top looked like a triangle denim tankini with a cutout three-quarter sleeve bolero jacket. She completed the stage look with chunky black leather space boots and a heart pendant necklace.

Jaden Said Willow Is “Better” Than Him

The late André Leon Talley deputized the then-teenage Smith siblings together as the ‘future of fashion’ when they arrived at the Met Gala in May 2016.

In a joint Q&A in Interview magazine conducted by Pharrell Williams, a few months after André’s high praise, Willow confirmed that she was always very close with her stylish brother.

Loving her sibling never felt like a chore for Willow because their parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, encouraged them to live their lives and “commune” when they wanted to.

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023, in Indio, California. | Source: Getty Images

She suspected that other siblings do not have the opportunity to find each other in this kind of organic way as “they’re always being pushed together so much.”

On if they had any “love-based competition” between them, Jaden Smith told Pharrell, “We never really felt competitive because Willow’s always been better than me at everything.”

In an interview with Teen Vogue for their May cover story earlier that year, Willow Smith explained that she and Jaden are like “two parts of one thing.” They always know what the other is thinking. She said they are not identical twins, but it “feels like” it in many ways.

