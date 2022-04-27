Jada Pinkett Smith Supposedly Forcing Will Into Anger Management By Threatening Divorce, Sketchy Insider Says

Is Jada Pinkett Smith forcing Will to go to therapy? One tabloid claims the now-infamous Oscars slap was a pivotal moment for their marriage. Here’s the latest gossip about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Tensions ‘Running High’ Between Will And Jada?

This week, OK! reports Jada Pinkett Smith is taking a proactive approach to Will’s anger issues. Apparently, when Will slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, it spurred an important discussion between him and Jada. “Will’s temper has been an issue for years,” an insider dishes. The source notes that it was actually lingering resentment towards Jada for her “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina that caused Will’s outburst at the Oscars.

“Will’s ego took a huge hit when Jada’s dalliance with August became public a couple of years ago,” the tipster dishes. “He hung in and fought hard to save his marriage, but he’s always felt that certain people, including Chris, were sneering at him and laughing behind his back about how emasculated he allowed himself to be.”

But sources say Jada is tired of Will’s excuses, and she’s putting her foot down. “Jada has had enough. She feels like Will’s humiliated their family and demanding that he get professional help,” the snitch confides. “There’s no excuse for the way he snapped and slapped Chris. Jada’s drawing a line—go to anger management ASAP or else!”

Jada Pinkett Smith Demanding Will Gets Therapy?

We aren’t buying this story. First of all, the magazine is kidding itself if it really believes it has any kind of exclusive insight into how the Smiths are handling this stressful time. They haven’t addressed the issue in great detail; we assume that’s to protect their family’s privacy, but also to protect the upcoming material for Jada’s Red Table Talk. The Matrix: Resurrections star has promised that she and her family will address what happened on their show “when the time calls.”

So, if Jada really was clashing with Will over anger management, we seriously doubt this disreputable tabloid would know a thing about the Smiths’ private conversations. While it’s totally possible that the family is seeking outside professional help to navigate this stressful time, that’s none of the tabloid’s business. But knowing the Smith family, we’ll get all of the details soon enough.

The Tabloids On Will And Jada Pinkett Smith

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been fixtures in the tabloids for years. But, of course, the events at Oscars night have landed them on the front page once again. Earlier this month, In Touch claimed Will and Jada’s marriage was “hanging by a thread.” Then the Globe reported Will and Jada were headed for a $400 million divorce. Then the National Enquirer published a painfully similar story about the Smiths and therapy much like this OK! rubbish. Clearly, these vulturous tabloids haven’t been able to stay away from the Smith family’s latest scandal.

