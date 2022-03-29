Jada Pinkett Smith finally breaks the silence after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Jada pinkett Smith has joined the group chat.. sorta. Pinkett Smith seemed to hint at the altercation between husband Will Smith, Chris Rock and himself on March 29 by posting a cryptic Instagram message PostThat’s it. “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Pinkett Smith might be, however. Click here to learn moreA round table discussion was held with Will and Rock. She is now waiting for Rock to join her candid talk show. “Red Table Talk.” In fact, many took to Twitter to predict that such a meeting was already in the works. “That Will Smith & Chris Rock Red Table Talk is going to be lit #Oscars #Oscars2022,” one user Tweet shortly after the incident took place. In the meantime, another Submitted “Chris Rock, Will Smith, and Jada gonna be on a Red Table Talk in two weeks to ‘heal’ this out. #Oscars.”It’s possible that they are not far off in their predictions.

As you may recall, Pinkett Smith has often utilized the platform to speak out about highly personal matters including her extramarital affair with rapper August Alsina and her struggles with hair loss. A televised heartfelt conversation with all the parties involved might be just what is needed to kickstart things. Season of healing. We are still working on this.