Jacqueline Jossa parades figure in tiny crop top as fans praise ‘incredible’ new look

Jacqueline Jossa has set pulses racing in a crop bralet, as fans praised her “incredible” new look.

Posting to Instagram on Sunday, the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner shared a smouldering snap of herself following a photoshoot for Central Recorder’s Fabulous Magazine.

The 28-year-old former EastEnders star cut a sophisticated figure by teaming her white strapless crop top with a black blazer and a gold choker necklace.

In the image, Jacqueline can also be seen sporting a longer gold necklace, with her long auburn hair worn in loose waves over her shoulder.

She completed the look with dark eye make-up and a number of gold rings.

Quick to praise Jacqueline’s glam look were admirers from within her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

One wrote: “Beautiful as ever.”

Another commented: “You look so gorgeous.”

A third impressed fan replied: “Everything you’re doing atm is pure fire @jacjossa keep it up!! You’re doing so well. Love seeing you on top, get some girl.”

Meanwhile, one fan responded: “Absolutely STUNNING. You look fabulous.”

“Incredible,” another concluded.







(Image: jacjossa/Instagram)



Jacqueline shared another image from the photoshoot to her Instagram stories over the weekend.

In the side profile picture, the mother-of-two looked incredible as she posed in a sheer black shirt while sporting a number of gold ear cuffs.

The glamourous posts follow Jacqueline enjoying a fun activity day out with her two daughters Ella and Mia Osbourne.

They also follow the ex-Lauren Branning actress denying pregnancy rumours after she skipped the NTAs earlier this month.







(Image: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram)



In another Instagram post, Jacqueline wrote: “Quickly popping on…no my huns. I am not pregnant.

“Totally understand you think it, what with getting a bigger car and not going to the NTAs etc.

“Alas, no I am not. Just for everyone that keeps on, LOL..”

