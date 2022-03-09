Jackie Moon joins Warriors for pregame warmups

Jackie Moon, Flint Tropics legend, made a stop at Chase Center prior to Tuesday’s NBA game.

Will Ferrell, actor, warmed up in full costume to play Jackie Moon, owner, coach, and player of the fictional Flint Tropics in the 2008 movie. “Semi-Pro.”Ferrell was dressed in a vintage-style jersey and shorts, and wore Moon’s signature headband. He ran out of the tunnel together with the Warriors to go through pregame drills.

Ferrell shot with Steph Curry, and even hit one from the midcourt. Ferrell then connected with Curry on an alley-oop dunk and gave the two-time MVP — and career 90% free throw shooter — some pointers from the foul line. He demonstrated his technique using a few underhand free throws.

“I’m under contract,”According to the Associated Press, Ferrell made a joke. “So this is the very first tryout with the team, let’s see what happens.”

Ferrell also met Klay Thompson for a warm-up. Klay was famously dressed as Moon three years ago, and has spoken out about how much he enjoys the movie. Thompson often wears a Moon-style hairband since he returned to the court this season.

Ferrell joked that Moon wasn’t out of place when he was warming up with NBA stars.

“Well, it’s what I do,”He said. He was also not surprised by the halfcourt shot he sank. “I make those in my sleep.”

Contributing: Associated Press