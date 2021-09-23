Jack Wilshere offers update on search for new club and slams injury record concerns

Jack Wilshere has opened up on his frustrating football career, which has seen him regularly told by managers he is ‘an injury waiting to happen’, as his search for a new club continues.

Bournemouth fired the former Arsenal midfielder at the close of the previous campaign, and Wilshere still hasn’t found a club.

He has been training with Como’s Italian Serie B team, but cannot register as a player because of rules regarding non-EU players.

Wilshere is finally back in full health after suffering from several severe injuries. However, he is still looking for a new club to join him.









“I think it’s a perception and I’ve had this opinion from a few clubs; ‘great player, but an injury waiting to happen’,” Wilshere said to the Under The Surface podcast from Penguin X Campaign Against Living Miserably.

“I haven’t been injured since before lockdown, and it was not a serious injury, I’ve trained every day. I was available for every game when I was at Bournemouth, so it seems lazy to say that I can’t. Give me a chance, let me prove myself to you then, show you that I’m fit.

Wilshere continued: “It’s frustrating and it sort of breaks your spirit as well because you know especially when you’re training on your own and every day you’re like there’s not much you can do on your own, you have to run and it’s hard and it’s boring, and then to get that answer it’s like ‘well why am I doing this? Why am I breaking myself every day?’, waiting for that opportunity to come, when I’m just getting answers like that.

“I think that’s why I went to Italy as well, as I think it was like a fresh start without that perception of ‘an injury waiting to happen’, you can go into somewhere in a new country in a new club where yeah they might have might have heard of me and seen I’ve been injured but actually they’re giving me a chance and letting me show people what I can do. It’s almost like a new book. I can also write my own book again.





“I think what keeps me going is sounds the love of the game. I want to play football. The Premier League is back in the stadiums. I’m a big fan of football and enjoy watching it. I want to experience that same buzz going onto the pitch and playing football.”

Wilshere admitted that while he wouldn’t say his career has faded away, his regression has, perhaps, been more difficult to deal with than most, given the level he started his career at.







The former England midfielder went on to discuss that while he has the upmost respect for the Championship, he never thought he would be plying his trade in the division.

“You know some or most players start their career at a lower level or even in the Premier League but at a smaller club and then try and have a career like that and try and fight to get better, better clubs and maybe play for England,” Wilshere said.

“But as you said I was a really young age at a really good club, playing week in week out so I almost started at the top and yeah it’s probably more difficult to deal with because I’ve been at the top and I enjoyed it so much.

“It’s not that I’ve seen my career fade away but I left Arsenal, went to West Ham which was another top club – didn’t quite work out – and I was without a club for four months and that was tough, and then I went to the Championship and, nothing against championship, but if you’d have asked me five years ago would you see yourself in the championship, I would have said no.

“But it happened and now I find myself in this position again.”