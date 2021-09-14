Jack Black Comedy Movie Netflix Top 10 Movies 2021!

Netflix has added Jack Black’s beloved comedy to its catalog. It’s already been voted into the streaming service’s Top 10. School of RockDirected by You are confused and dated Richard Linklater from’s Richard is currently at number 6 on Netflix. Fans are quick to recall why the 2003 movie has become a timeless classic.

School of RockThe story of Dewey Finn (Black) is about a man who acts too showy and gets kicked out from his rock band. Desperate for rent payment, Dewey takes the role of Ned (Mike White), to obtain a job as a substitute teacher at a private elementary school. Dewey, instead of teaching the children as Joan Cusack expected, turns the ragtag group into a band to enter the Battle of the Bands. Dewey discovers his true calling and helps others find their rock star potential.

Linklater was most well-known for creating indies such as Before Sunset And Waking LifeAlthough he was initially hesitant about joining the film, Scott Rudin convinced him that he was the right fit. Linklater also felt that this film could present a unique challenge. “I was always a little frustrated with a lot of studio comedies, I just think they’re not working hard enough or they could be better, “He explained this in Interview for Richard Linklater: Dream Is Destiny. “So, I was like ‘ok, big mouth this is your chance to actually make a studio comedy that maybe works at that level.”

Black credits School of RockThank you for helping to kick off a new stage in his career. “I have a big stack of [scripts] at my house, and it’s all garbage, “Black told The New York Times 2003 “It’s a lot of guys-just-wanna-be-guys garbage. ‘Man, all you gotta do to get a chick is follow my five simple rules. Gimme that beer.’ Boring frat-guy garbage.”But School of Rockies roommate and friend Mike White wrote the perfect match for him.

“This movie is definitely tailor-made for me,” Black explained. “It’s like Mike White is a suit maker, and he measured me out, every inch of me — my thighs, calves, crotch, breasts, brains — and just fit me with a skintight suit of rock armor.” School of RockIt was a huge success. Making $131 Million Worldwide With a budget limit of $35 million