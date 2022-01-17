Jack Antonoff Uses Dad to Keep It in The Family

Jack Antonoff hosted a few special guests for his band, Bleachers. Saturday Night Live appearance. They included Rick Antonoff, Jack’s father, for a special turn.

Bleachers was added to the show as a last-minute option when Roddy Ricch, rapper of Covid-19 exposure, had to cancel. Bleachers added some extra special touches to the event by inviting Blu DeTiger (singer) and Claud (keyboardist).

The band performed “How Dare You Want More”Check out their latest album. Don’t Let Saturday Night Be Sad. for Antonoff’s Dad, Rick’s appearance.

Unfortunately, one special guest didn’t make it for the second song, “Chinatown,”It features Bruce Springsteen singing with Antonoff. Antonoff eventually sang both parts.

Rick Antonoff has performed with his son in club gigs but never at this level. Jack previously noted his father’s playing was a “big part”His childhood and nicknamed him “a” “guitar hero” in 2019, in celebration of Father’s Day on Instagram.

Jack Antonoff stated that SNL’s show was “a good thing.” “the best night ever. so many people worked so damn hard to get us on that stage tonight safely,”He TweetAfter the show. “love you all very much. thank you from everyone bleachers ps.. that’s the best chinatown to date.”