J.K. Rowling Accused by Activists of Publishing Her Address Online

J.K. Rowling “activist actors”A photo was posted with the family address visible.

The ongoing backlash against transphobic comments may be connected to the alleged doxxing.

“I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them,”She wrote it on Twitter.

J.K. Rowling was accused “three activist actors”Sharing a photo online from outside her Edinburgh family home, Scotland. “carefully”Positioned to “ensure that our address was visible.”

The “Harry Potter”Author thanked Thanks to all the Twitter users who reported the image. She also “implored”People who shared the image and did not conceal her address “even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions,” to delete it.

Although the original image appears to have been deleted, screenshotsOnline, they were circulated. It shows three demonstrators holding signs with slogans, including “trans liberation now”And “trans rights are human rights.”

Rowling claimed that Rowling had tagged three people in her thread with eight tweets on Monday.



Doxxing



To “intimidate”She retaliated for her. “speaking up for women’s sex-based rights.”(All three accounts have been deleted.

The term “women’s sex-based rights”It is an acronym for transexclusionary radical Feminism. This anti-trans movement has been widely condemned both by intersectional feminists, and the LGBTQ community.

The term “doxxing”Refers to Online harassment is a form where a user targets a specific person or group, finds personal information, and publishes it.

“They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out,”Rowling wrote in part. “Perhaps — and I’m just throwing this out there — the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

Rowling claimed that she was previously targeted by “hundreds of trans activists”Online and shared screenshots from death threats she received on Twitter

Rowling called out several women, Monday, who also aligned with TERF ideology and said that they have been subject to sexism. “campaigns of intimidation”For years “which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.”

“None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex,”She wrote.

Rowling has been widely criticized by LGBTQ people and allies since 2020 when she tweeted about her belief that trans activism hurts women and lesbians.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased,”She wrote. “It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans,”Rowling was also added.

As Insider’s Madison Hall and Canela López previously reported, 2020 was the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the US — but 2021 is on track to be even deadlier, with concern especially dire for Black trans women.

“When I see [Rowling] tweeting about how trans people think sex isn’t real, and they’re erasing same-sex attraction, and they’re silencing women, alarm bells are ringing. Because I recognize these as familiar transphobic talking points,” YouTuber Natalie Wynn, aka ContraPoints, said in a popular video essayPublished January.

“Trans people are a population of people, who have a right to equality and to freedom from discrimination. We are not an ‘ideology’ that’s up for debate,” Wynn explained. “But that’s how J.K. Rowling frames ‘the trans question’ — not as a struggle for equality that she opposes, but as an ideology that she disagrees with.”

Rowling doubles down with A lengthy article on her websiteThis article, published June 2020, provides more details. “her reasons for speaking out on sex and gender issues.”

Rowling denied that she was in the post “hates trans people”And called her interested in trans issues “intensely personal.”She was a strong advocate for “robust systems”A medical gatekeeper is employed to keep out methods of transitioning like hormones and gender affirmation surgeries.

Her myths about transgender people can also prevent them from accessing life-saving treatment, like her claim that there has been an “anonymous” doctor. “explosion”There are many stories of young women de-transitioning and transitioning. It isn’t true.

Rowling’s antitransstance received support from celebrities like Dave Chappelle, John Cleese and received continued backlash from “Harry Potter”Fans and actors, including Daniel Radcliffe Emma Watson.

Wynn responded to Rowling’s latest Twitter thread. “her thinking is still totally wrong”However, it was condemned “doxxing/harassment”She faces.

“No one’s trying to ‘replace the concept of sex’ — rather to acknowledge that binary sex categories are inadequate to describe trans experience & sociopolitical situation,”Wynn wrote. “But the doxxing/harassment of this woman is an utter disgrace to all of us.”

She continued: “And no, most trans people are not to blame, but I am sick of seeing endless apologetics for this kind of behavior.”