J Cole dwarfs Lil Durk, as revealed by a new video

J Cole and Lil Durk have just released a track called All My Life. Everyone is talking about the height differences in their music video.

It’s the first single from Lil Durk’s upcoming ninth album Almost Healed which is out on May 26 and follows his 2022 release 7220.

Fans are going crazy for the collaboration on Twitter, but there’s one thing that’s caught everyone’s attention – J Cole’s height.

What is the height difference between the two? Read on to find out their height difference…

J Cole and Lil Durk’s height difference

J Cole stands at 6 feet 3 inches, while Lil Durk measures 5 feet 7 inches. This means that there is eight inches difference between the two.

In 2023, the average height for men in the United States is 5 ft 9 in, so Lil Durk is slightly below average, while J Cole is above.

J Cole towers above Lil Durk on music video

The All My Life video shows the rappers hanging out with residents of a suburb in America.

The song reflects on Durk’s journey to fame and follows his determination to change the public’s negative perception of him.

“It’s just a rap that’s just showing you what I been going through. How I’ve been spending my time lately. Trying to change how I am,” he said in an interview with XXL.

The pair don’t stand next to each other until more than a minute through, when they both rap on a house’s front porch.

Their stark height difference isn’t that obvious until the end of the video when they stop dancing and the camera pans into them.

Then, they are seen standing in the middle of the road and J Cole clearly towers over Lil Durk – and fans are talking about it on Twitter.

One person wrote: “Is J. Cole tall as f*** or is Lil Durk just short?”

“Lil Durk be short or J Cole tall?” another asked.

A third person added: “Either Lil Durk small af or J Cole big af.”

The heights of the rapper

