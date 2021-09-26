Izabel Goulart’s hard work pays off as she shows off her enviable figure

MODEL Izabel Goulart is looking statuesque — but it takes work to sculpt her body.
The Brazilian, 36, posted a picture of her gym routine on social media showing why she’s a hands-down winner.
The brunette beauty captioned the snap: ‘Consistency is the key!’
German international footballer fiancé Kevin Trapp, 31, is head over heels for her too.
Her soon-to-be husband Trapp commented on the former Victoria’s Secret model’s post with ‘My idol’ in Spanish and a fire emoji.
But then, like her, he’s a keeper.
