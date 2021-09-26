Izabel Goulart’s hard work pays off as she shows off her enviable figure

Izabel Goulart's hard work pays off as she shows off her enviable figure
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

MODEL Izabel Goulart is looking statuesque — but it takes work to sculpt her body.

The Brazilian, 36, posted a picture of her gym routine on social media showing why she’s a hands-down winner.

Gorgeous Izabel Goulart looked sensational in her latest snap

5

Gorgeous Izabel Goulart looked sensational in her latest snap Image Credits: Lickerish
The stunner posted a picture of her gym routine on social media showing why she’s a hands-down winner

5

The stunner posted a picture of her gym routine on social media showing why she’s a hands-down winner Image Credits: Eroteme

The brunette beauty captioned the snap: ‘Consistency is the key!’

German international footballer fiancé Kevin Trapp, 31, is head over heels for her too.

Her soon-to-be husband Trapp commented on the former Victoria’s Secret model’s post with ‘My idol’ in Spanish and a fire emoji.

But then, like her, he’s a keeper.

The Brazilian model, 26, showed off her incredible figure as she posed in a bikini

5

The Brazilian model, 26, showed off her incredible figure as she posed in a bikini @izabelgoulart
The brunette beauty captioned her workout snap: ‘Consistency is the key!’

5

The brunette beauty captioned her workout snap: ‘Consistency is the key!’
German international footballer fiancé Kevin Trapp, 31, is head over heels for her too as he commented ‘My idol’ in Spanish and a fire emoji

5

German international footballer fiancé Kevin Trapp, 31, is head over heels for her too as he commented ‘My idol’ in Spanish and a fire emoji Image Credits: Refer to caption
Izabel Goulart is the super hot wag of German player Kevin Trapp

Latest News

Previous articleSavannah Chrisley Jaw Dropped When She Found Out Where Nanny Faye Hid Her Flask!
Next articleAriana Grande The Voice Season 21 Blake Shelton Being Pushed Out?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder