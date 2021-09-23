I’ve slept with over 16k people – my fiancé still loves me and we can’t wait to get married

A FORMER sex worker has opened up about her harrowing past in the industry, which she worked in for 20 years.

TikTok user @trashley_anonymous, who goes by Ashley Clark Huffman, has been uploading videos about her experiences for months, with many of her uploads going viral.

4 Ashley Clark Huffman has opened up about her past as a sex worker

4 She has never glamorised her past Credit: @trashley_anonymous1/Tiktok

While her stories serve as a warning for others considering entering the industry, she’s revealed that her life has drastically changed and she’s now engaged.

In a recent video she said that in her two decades of being in the sex industry, she has had more than 16k sex sessions.

While this may seem to be a deterrent, Ashley is happily married to a woman. They are both looking forward to marriage.

Ashley is open about her past with her fiancé as well as her TikTok audience. She frequently uploads videos to shed light on the sex business, sharing the reality of her job and never glorifying her past.

In order to help anyone who is interested in sex work, she has described the trauma she went through during her twenty-year career.

In one of her most popular uploads, she broke down the “long term effects” of her time in the sex industry.

Because of her job, she says that she has had to deal with issues such as PTSD, night attacks, difficulty with affection, decreased sex drive, and night terrors.

Ashley’s past struggles don’t end there, as she dealt with homelessness and addiction and has detailed times that she was “kidnapped and beaten”.

The TikToker has also shared some of her biggest regrets from her time as a sex worker, such as breaking up “happy marriages”, “disrespecting my body” and “lack of self-respect”.

Ashley said that all of this is in her past. She’s not a sex worker anymore and she’s no longer addicted to sex.

She is conscious of her mistakes, and she says that she has worked hard over the years in order to make a change.

The videos she has posted have split audiences. Some praised her honesty, while others shamed her for her past choices.

Her videos have received mostly positive responses, with many people offering support and love.

“You’re amazing, I love you,” One person commented on a recently uploaded video.

“I’m so proud of you,” Another person said the same thing.

4 Ashley said she suffers from PTSD and night terrors

4 She also has a low sex drive thanks to 20 years as a sex worker

