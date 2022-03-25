I’ve lost so many years of my life to an insatiable need to sleep

A WOMAN claims she has lost many years of life due to a condition which leaves her with an insatiable desire to sleep.

Helena Smythe is 23 and feels tired all day, regardless of how well she sleeps at nights. Helena must take two hour naps every day.

Hypersomnia (also known as excessive daytime sleepinginess (EDS) is a lesser-known condition.

It can also lead to irritability and loss of appetite, slow thought or speech, and memory problems.

While not life-threatening, it can cause severe health problems.

Helena said, “I have an insatiable hunger for sleep. While some people can wake up with a cup of coffee or some caffeine, for me that is not the best option.

“I must take a nap every day. It is not enough to have a break for 20 minutes or 30 minutes. It must be for two to three hours.

“The main symptom is that I feel excessively sleepy in the day, no matter how much sleep I get at night or how long I sleep for.”

Helena, who has suffered from hypersomnia since she was 12, shared her story about how it affected her. “miss out”As a teenager and have to deal with school problems.

She said, “I would miss school and have to cancel social activities. I even fell asleep during an A Level exam.”

“I had no choice but to organize my life around sleep, and choose between academic pursuits and friendships.

“I can’t tell you how much I missed out on as a teenager; I have lost so many years to sleep.”

Doctors do not know the underlying cause of Helena’s hypersomnia (idiopathic).

Some people get secondary hypersomnia as a result of a medical condition, such as sleep apnea, Parkinson’s disease and kidney failure.

There is no cure and medications are the only way to manage this condition.

Helena will soon start a full time job and is worried that Helena’s need for sleep might disrupt her work.

She’s taking part in sleep studies at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, and she said that medication is partly helping.

Helena stated that she is taking medication to relieve my symptoms. Although it hasn’t completely eliminated the problem, I feel much happier and can go on with my life because of my normal sleep patterns.

“I advise people to take their sleep health seriously.

“It should be just as important as eating the right food, not drinking too much alcohol, not smoking and getting physical exercise.

“Some of the advice that has worked for me has been about improving sleep hygiene, and in particular getting into a proper routine by going to bed and waking up at the same times each day.”

To promote sleep hygiene, you should lower the lights and remove screens.