I’ve helped women save thousands of pounds thanks to my savvy tips and there are four easy steps I tell EVERYONE to take

SAVING money isn’t always easy, as unexpected costs can often spring up from nowhere.

One woman has dedicated her life to saving women’s money and she shares her four top tips.

2 These tips will help you become more financially secure Credit: Alamy

Paridhi Jain is the founder of SkilledSmart, a financial education platform helping adults learn to save and invest their money.

Writing for Mamamia, here are the four key things she believes everyone should master, labelling them as ‘game-changing’.

Clear out your emotional ‘money baggage’

Good news for those that hate maths, Paridhi said that being good with money is about emotions and psychology, not necessarily numbers.

She explained that we are all carrying ‘money baggage’, which are ideas about money that are blocking our financial success.

“Maybe your parents were risk-averse, so now you’re scared of investing (or it’s not even remotely on your radar). Maybe your family thought credit card debt was okay so… you do too,” The financial expert stated.

“You won’t truly change your financial choices until you understand why you’re making them. Once you let go of your old ‘money baggage’, you’re free to learn healthier financial choices.”

Get excited about your future

Paridhi went on to explain that being financially savvy isn’t always about your budget, as it’s important that you have a compelling reason to save.

She recommends setting three to five goals that are exciting.

If the goals you focus on are more exciting than the things you’re spending your money on you will be more inclined to save.

Don’t rush into buying a house

Forget what you’ve heard before, Paridhi says you shouldn’t always rush into buying a house as sometimes it can be a mistake.

According to the money-saving expert, not all properties are good investments. If you make a mistake, you could lose thousands.

“That ‘mistake’ can cost more than money. The pressure of a mortgage can ‘cramp’ other life choices. You may feel unable to take ‘risks’ like starting a business or changing your career,” She stated that.

She advises that you only invest in things that you know and suggests spending some time researching real estate before investing in a property.

Learn like your life depends on it

She explained what ‘successful people never stop learning’, and that you should never hit ‘cruise control’ on your life.

Paridhi stated that learning is the best way to make a difference in your life.

She advises that you spend the next three month on your financial education.

2 Paridhi Jai has helped people save thousands Credit: Collaw.edu.au

