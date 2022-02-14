Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters and Animal House Director, Dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, the beloved director of popular films including “Ghostbusters” and “Animal House,” passed away Saturday night in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California.

His children, Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman, said in a joint statement shared with the Associated Press, “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Reitman’s first hit was the 1978 college comedy, “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” which launched the film career of “Saturday Night Live” star Jim Belushi. He went on to direct fellow “SNL” star Bill Murray in his first starring role in “Meatballs” and the army comedy “Stripes,” but had his biggest hit with 1984’s “Ghostbusters.”

Not only did the irreverent supernatural comedy starring Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis gross nearly $300 million worldwide, it earned two Oscar nominations, spawned a veritable franchise, including spinoffs, television shows and a new movie, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” that opened this last year which his son filmmaker Jason Reitman directed.